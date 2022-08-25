Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.34

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.34 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 79.72 ($0.96). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 82 ($0.99), with a volume of 24,143 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.27. The company has a market capitalization of £143.51 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

