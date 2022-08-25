GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,390.40 ($16.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,688. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,230.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,658.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,671.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GSK

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.