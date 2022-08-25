GYSR (GYSR) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One GYSR coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

About GYSR

The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr.

Buying and Selling GYSR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using U.S. dollars.

