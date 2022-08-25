Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,380. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

