Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.3 %

HBI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.