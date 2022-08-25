Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $217.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.25. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

