Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HROWL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

