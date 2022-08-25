Hawthorne L. Proctor Sells 4,500 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 304,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,785. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

