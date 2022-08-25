HC Wainwright Increases Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $36.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $562,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,042.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,626 shares of company stock worth $1,373,102. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

