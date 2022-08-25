Head to Head Survey: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.47 -$40.17 million ($1.52) -7.22 Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 9.13 $102.43 million $0.73 27.67

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -10.39% -5.60% -1.86% Broadstone Net Lease 29.28% 4.22% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

