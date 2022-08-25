HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43. 20,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,354,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

