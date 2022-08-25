Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) versus Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Financial Analysis

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Helmerich & Payne and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 2 2 5 0 2.33 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $51.22, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Valaris has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -6.65% -3.69% -2.27% Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 3.97 -$326.15 million ($1.11) -41.41 Valaris $1.23 billion 3.03 -$4.50 billion $0.61 81.56

Helmerich & Payne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Valaris on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

