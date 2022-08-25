Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.