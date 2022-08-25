Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 162.4% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

