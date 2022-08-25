Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
