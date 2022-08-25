Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,562.00

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $289,397.48 and approximately $3,562.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
