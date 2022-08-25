Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,562.00

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $289,397.48 and approximately $3,562.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

