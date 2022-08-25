Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of increase low-single digit range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Hibbett stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

