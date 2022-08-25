Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of increase low-single digit range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Hibbett Trading Up 6.2 %

Hibbett stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.