High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,841 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 99,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

