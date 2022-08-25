HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $130,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.01. 5,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,687. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

