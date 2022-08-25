HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,387 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $91,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 48.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 16.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.69. 97,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,044. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

