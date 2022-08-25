HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $99,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,774. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

