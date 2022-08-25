HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $295,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.56. 23,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,529. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

