HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $157,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.65. 41,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,212. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

