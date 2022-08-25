HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $114,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

