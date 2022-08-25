Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,832. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Highway Increases Dividend

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.00%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 141.68%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

