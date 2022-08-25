Hina Inu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,335.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $950,012.03 and $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

