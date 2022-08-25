Hoge Finance Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $45,827.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077977 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.