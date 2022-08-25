Holley (HLLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holley (NYSE: HLLY):

8/15/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $9.00.

8/12/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $12.00.

8/1/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Holley was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/29/2022 – Holley was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

6/28/2022 – Holley is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $731.40 million, a PE ratio of 102.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Holley Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Holley by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Holley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.