Horizen Market Capitalization Tops $219.86 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $17.24 or 0.00079594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $219.86 million and $22.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00313708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00120397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,749,250 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

