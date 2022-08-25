Horizen Market Capitalization Tops $219.86 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $17.24 or 0.00079594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $219.86 million and $22.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00313708 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00120397 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003600 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Horizen Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,749,250 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
