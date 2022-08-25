HPX (NYSE:HPX) Trading Down 0.5%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 18,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 43,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

HPX Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of HPX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HPX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of HPX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the first quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of HPX by 37.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

