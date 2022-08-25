H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.99 and traded as high as C$13.22. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 463,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

Insider Activity

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

