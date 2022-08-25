Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Hub Group comprises 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Hub Group stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

