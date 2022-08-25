HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HUBS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

