Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUFAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Stories

