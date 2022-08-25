Hydro Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,183.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $352,704.13 and approximately $5,183.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003762 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129506 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032809 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
