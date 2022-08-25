HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (HC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $190,375.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.49 or 0.99936065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00229233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00158562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00239225 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

