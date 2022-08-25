I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.05. 13,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 874,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
