iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,087. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,521 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,886,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,745 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

