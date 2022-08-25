Idea Chain Coin (ICH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,294.00

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $274,410.76 and approximately $27,294.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

