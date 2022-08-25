Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) is Bleichroeder LP’s 4th Largest Position

Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares during the quarter. Identiv accounts for approximately 6.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 10.70% of Identiv worth $38,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth about $13,553,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Identiv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 278,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $359.14 million, a PE ratio of -177.65 and a beta of 1.69. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv Profile



Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

