II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 2,184,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,025. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

