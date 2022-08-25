iMe Lab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $465,225.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $465,225.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00767941 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
