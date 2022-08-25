iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Lowered to $7.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

