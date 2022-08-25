Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the July 31st total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of IMMX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

