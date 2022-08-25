Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Up 2%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 1,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Incitec Pivot Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.58%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

