Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,556.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BSGM opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

