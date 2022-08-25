Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,556.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BSGM opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
