Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires 5,177 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,527,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
