Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires 5,177 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,527,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $33,355,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

