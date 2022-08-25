Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,273. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3,470.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.61.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4104092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.