Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.
  • On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,273. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3,470.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.61.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4104092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.