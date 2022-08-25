Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $384,799.84 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,418,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,502,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

