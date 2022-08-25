Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

AMR traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $168.04. 388,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,599. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.