Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Sells C$112,047.70 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

CJT stock opened at C$146.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$115.89 and a one year high of C$214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.24.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.4600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

